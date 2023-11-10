Trish Stratus Interested In Becoming 8-Time WWE Women’s Champion

Trish Stratus might not be done in WWE yet.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend spoke with Chris Van Vliet during the “Iron Claw” movie premiere in Dallas, TX. this week about how she might just want to become an eight-time women’s champion before calling it quits in WWE.

“When I embarked on the journey, I came back for WrestleMania, ‘Let’s do this little program.’ Suddenly, heel Trish had to come alive,” she said. “Then, it just kept going and going. I got to do things I didn’t get to do, right? Ladder Match, Saudi Arabia, Cage Match.”

She continued, “To be able to dip my toes into the current landscape and check boxes that I wasn’t able to check back in the day was pretty amazing. Yeah, I mean, I could become an eight-time champ. That sounds good to me. Why not?”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.