Trish Stratus Open To Another WWE In-Ring Return

Trish Stratus returned in early 2023 for a feud with Damage CTRL, where she sided with Lita and Becky Lynch. As a result, Stratus turned heel, attacked Lynch, and formed an alliance with Zoey Stark.

The WWE Hall of Famer defeated Lynch in a steel cage match at the WWE Payback 2023 premium live event, capping the run.

Stratus revealed to Alex McCarthy of Inside of the Ropes that she is open to returning to the WWE ring.

“I’ll listen. It’s my continuous thing I’ve said since I retired. If it’s the right moment, you know, if it’s something that makes sense, it’s ‘will the fans like it?’ ‘Is it going to be with someone I can?’ I can advance it. I can, you know, I want to do something like, you know, coming back and working with Zoe for me personally, was great because it was another layer like Becky doesn’t need my rub. But it was an interesting feud. And it’s something that two characters you saw were a fantasy matchup, generational faceoff, unique. You’d never think you could see that. And you got to see that. So that was great. So check that box. Bringing in Zoey for me helped. Because I really felt like I wanted to not just be there selfishly, for me, I want to be able to like, you know, give her something, and she was so great. And she added so much to her story. Questionable actions at the end, of course. You know what I’m saying? Nonetheless, yeah, so that was a great element.

“I always ask if I can check all these boxes. If I can add something different and make something interesting with a unique approach to different characters, then I’ll do it. I also say that as long as I can go 100%. I’m never gonna come back and be like, ‘Listen, I’m gonna do this, but I’m only at like 60%, so I’m gonna do only like half my moves.’ I’m not gonna do that. I want to give you 100%. I never know until I get in.”

Stratus revealed that she had a torn hamstring during her WrestleMania match and was not completely healthy. WWE plans to return to Stratus’ hometown of Toronto for the Money in the Bank event this July. She is willing to listen and hear an idea.

“So that’s been my approach every time, you know, if I can’t if they call if the call comes, you know, this in May or June or July? When is it July? I think it is.”

She continued, “If the call comes, I’ll have to check those boxes. Can I still go? I’ll get in the ring, I’ll see where I’m at, and then see what the idea is. It’s always about creative and making sure that it’s something that will Stratusfy the fans and be something exciting and different.”

You can check out the complete interview below: