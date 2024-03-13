Two Big WWE Stars Spotted Backstage At AEW Big Business

A pair of familiar faces to WWE fans are backstage at the AEW Dynamite: Big Business show this evening.

Ahead of tonight’s highly-anticipated AEW Dynamite: Big Business show from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, PWInsider.com is reporting that two big names from WWE are backstage at the show.

According to the report, WWE Superstars Bayley and Naomi are both backstage at the show this evening to support Mercedes Mone ahead of her expected AEW debut at the show, which airs tonight at 8/7c on TBS.

Both were in San Jose, CA. last year when Mone made her NJPW in-ring debut and won the IWGP Women’s Championship.

