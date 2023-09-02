Two New Matches Added To IMPACT Victory Road 2023, Updated Lineup

You can officially pencil in a pair of new matches for the upcoming IMPACT Victory Road 2023 premium live event.

Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin and Bully Ray vs. PCO in an Anything Goes Match are now official for the special event, which takes place next weekend.

Next Thursday’s Victory Road go-home edition of IMPACT On AXS TV is scheduled to feature Bully and Maclin vs. PCO and Alexander in the main event to promote the matches.

With that now known, featured below is a look at the updated lineup for IMPACT Victory Road 2023 on September 8, 2023 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, New York.

IMPACT VICTORY ROAD (9/8/2023)

Impact Knockouts World Title Match

* Alisha Edwards vs. Trinity (c)

Impact World Tag Team Titles Match

* The Motor City Machine Guns (Impact World Champion Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin) vs. The Rascalz (Zachary Wentz, Trey Miguel) (c)

Impact X-Division Title Match

* Kushida vs. Lio Rush (c)

Career vs. Title Match

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Impact Digital Media Champion Kenny King

Anything Goes Match

* Bully Ray vs. PCO

* Jordynne Grace vs. Deonna Purrazzo

* Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin

Make sure to check back here on 9/8 for complete IMPACT Victory Road 2023 results from White Plains, NY.