Butch and a scheduled mystery partner faced Pretty Deadly on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Tyler Bate of NXT made his main roster debut as Butch’s partner.

Bate put up a lot of offense, including an airplane spin into a slam that drew a big cheer from the live audience. Butch and Bate took the victory with a double-team Tyler driver.

Click here for full WWE SmackDown results. You can check out a clip from the match below: