Update On AEW PPVs Coming To HBO Max

As PWMania.com previously reported, Andrew Zarian from The Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast indicated that an announcement regarding AEW pay-per-views (PPVs) streaming live on HBO Max is expected within the next few weeks.

According to Fightful Select, sources close to the situation anticipate that other platforms will continue to host AEW PPVs even after they are incorporated into HBO Max. The report also mentioned several pricing possibilities.

One idea suggests that the cost of HBO Max might be deducted from the price of AEW PPVs for each purchase, while another proposal includes a $10 discount for Max subscribers.

Currently, there have been no discussions regarding the availability of these shows on HBO Max at no additional cost, which would require significant changes to AEW’s rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery, as PPV revenue is a major financial driver for the company.

Fightful Select had previously reported that when the announcement was made about AEW’s media rights deal with WBD, it was stated that PPVs would eventually be available on the platform. However, at the time of the announcement, HBO Max (formerly known as Max) was reportedly not prepared for live PPV or similar purchase-type broadcasts. Some were even surprised that the announcement was made at that point.

Currently, AEW has Prime Video as a distributor for PPVs, along with Triller for international broadcasts, although Triller is no longer airing them domestically. Clearly, HBO Max will be promoted as the preferred platform for AEW PPVs during AEW broadcasts.