Update On Danhausen’s Absence From Knicks Championship Parade

As previously reported by PWMania.com, WWE star Danhausen was invited to the New York Knicks NBA Championship parade recently held in New York City.

According to Mike Johnson from PWInsider.com, Danhausen was not actually in New York City for the parade on Thursday. He was in the city on Wednesday, June 17th, filming for ESPN. This indicates that someone decided not to have him attend the parade on Thursday. However, this remains speculation at this point, and there has been no official confirmation regarding the situation.

This news follows Danhausen’s involvement in the Knicks’ first NBA World Title victory in 53 years. He initially cursed the Cleveland Cavaliers, leading to the Knicks sweeping them in the conference finals, and then he “uncursed” the Knicks. The team subsequently defeated the San Antonio Spurs 4-1 in the NBA Finals.

Even Knicks player and wrestling fan Jalen Brunson expressed his belief in Danhausen’s “uncursing” of the team.