Update On Mariah May Possibly Signing With WWE Or AEW

Neither AEW nor WWE will sign a top international star soon after rumors of one star being on the free agent market circulate.

Mariah May will complete for Stardom this Saturday and then return to England to consider her options.

The 25-year-old debuted in wrestling in 2018 before making his way to Stardom in 2022. She was a Goddess of Stardom Champion with Mina Shirakawa during her promotion. May has previously modeled for WWE merchandise.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that May informed Stardom that she will not be joining AEW or WWE.

“So the basic thing I think I said Saturday was her last match. It is actually this coming Saturday, which is the pay-per-view with the finals of the five-star Grand Prix. So that is her last match with Stardom. And she is leaving. She’s going back to England, and she may come back. It’s not like for sure she’s not coming back. She told the company that she’s not going to WWE or AEW and that the door is open for her to come back if she wants to. So that’s the status. I think a lot of people thought that she was going to AEW for sure. And she may be, but it doesn’t it doesn’t appear to be for sure because she left the door open with Stardom. But Saturday is her last day with Stardom this coming Saturday on their five-star Grand Prix finals.”

