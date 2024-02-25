Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW (2/26/2024)

WWE will be holding RAW Monday night from the SAP Center at San Jose, San Jose, California, featuring Sami Zayn taking on Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match.

According to WrestleTix, RAW has sold 11,630 tickets, and there are 77 tickets left as of 2/25/2024. The show’s total seating capacity is 11,707.

The last time WWE held a show from the same venue, which was the October 2nd, 2023 episode of RAW, the company drew 10,707 fans.

RAW will also see The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) go up against Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) in a Street Fight.