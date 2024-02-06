Update On Ticket Sales For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite (2/7/2024)

All Elite Wrestling is set to hold Dynamite this Wednesday night from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona, with AEW President Tony Khan having a “big announcement.”

According to WrestleTix, this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite has sold a total of 4,614 tickets, with 671 tickets still remaining as of 2/6/2024. The show’s total seating capacity is 5,285.

The last time AEW held a show from the same venue, which was the February 22, 2023 episode of Dynamite, the company drew 7,080 fans.

Wednesday’s Dynamite will also see Swerve Strickland face “Hangman” Adam Page with the winner getting a shot at the AEW World Champion at Revolution, AEW World Tag Team Champions “Absolute” Ricky Starks and Big Bill put their titles on the line against “The Icon” Sting and Darby Allin, “The Ocho” Chris Jericho take on Konosuke Takeshita in a singles match, Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli) battle CMLL’s Mistico, Volador Jr. and Hechicero in a trios match and AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm face Red Velvet in an AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match.