Updated Lineup For 3/25 WWE RAW In Chicago: New Matches Announced

Some more matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

As the road to WrestleMania XL continues to wind down next Monday night, the three-hour live Raw show will come to AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois.

Following the conclusion of this week’s WWE Monday Night Raw show at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina, two new matches were announced for next week’s show.

On tap for the March 25, 2024 episode of WWE Raw in Chicago will be Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae in singles action, as well as Andrade in one-on-one action against an opponent yet to be announced.

Previously announced for the 3/25 Raw is the return of CM Punk, as well as Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.