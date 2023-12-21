Updated Lineup For AEW Worlds End 2023: New Title Match Added

A new championship contest is now official for the final AEW pay-per-view of the year.

During this week’s special “Holiday Bash” episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS, Riho took on Saraya in a battle of former AEW Women’s World Champions.

The bout was a title eliminator bout to determine the next challenger for reigning AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm, who served as special guest commentator during the match, which Riho ended up winning.

With the win, Riho moves on to challenge “Timeless” Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship at AEW Worlds End 2023 on December 30 at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Previously announced for the final AEW PPV of 2023 is MJF vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, as well as the finals of the AEW Continental Classic Tournament to crown the first-ever AEW Triple Crown Champion.

Make sure to join us here on 12/30 for live AEW Worlds End 2023 results coverage.