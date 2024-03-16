Updated Lineup For Monday’s WWE RAW: Contract Signing Announced

A new segment has been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

As the road to WrestleMania XL continues next week, Monday Night Raw will feature a contract signing for one of the title matches scheduled for the two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Added to the lineup for next week’s installment of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand program is Sami Zayn and GUNTHER in a contract signing for their WWE Intercontinental Championship showdown at WrestleMania XL.

Previously announced for the 3/18 episode of WWE Raw is Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax in a Last Woman Standing match, as well as The New Day vs. Otis & Akira Tozawa, DIY vs. The Creed Brothers and Awesome Truth vs. Indus Sher in three WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifying Matches.

