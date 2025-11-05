Updated Lineup For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE NXT

WWE has announced an updated lineup for next week’s episode of NXT, taking place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

The event will air live on The CW and will also be available internationally on Netflix.

In a notable match, Fallon Henley from Fatal Influence will face Skylar Raye, the winner of WWE LFG Season Two, in a semifinal match for the WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament.

Additionally, WWE Women’s North American Champion “The Glamour” Blake Monroe will be interviewed, and The Culling, consisting of WWE NXT Women’s Champion Tatum Paxley, Izzi Dame, Shawn Spears, and Niko Vance, will make an appearance.

Previously announced matches include WWE Men’s Speed Champion El Grande Americano defending his title against Jasper Troy, the winner of WWE EVOLVE Season One.

Furthermore, WWE NXT Champion “Absolute” Ricky Saints will defend his title against Trick Williams in a Last Man Standing Match.

Join us every Tuesday night at 8/7c for live updates and coverage of WWE NXT results.