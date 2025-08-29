Updated Lineup For ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025

After last night’s episode of ROH TV on HonorClub, the company announced an updated lineup for the upcoming Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view (PPV).

ROH World Tag Team Champions “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara and a mystery partner will defend their titles against The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum). Additionally, Guevara, alongside The Von Erichs (Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich), will defend the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championships against Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, “Captain” Shawn Dean, and Carlie Bravo).

Previously announced matches include ROH World Champion Bandido defending his title against Hechicero from the Don Callis Family, and ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena defending her championship against Mina Shirakawa.

Furthermore, Shane Taylor Promotions’ ROH Pure Champion “Taiga Style” Lee Moriarty will defend his title against Xelhau, and Paul Walter Hauser is set to face QT Marshall in a Fight Without Honor Match.

ROH Death Before Dishonor 2025 is scheduled for tonight, August 29th, at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.