Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (1/17/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced an updated lineup for this week’s episode of Collision, which will take place at the eSports Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The show is set to air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In a featured match, AEW World Trios Champions The Opps (Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and “The Wrestler” Katsuyori Shibata) will defend their title against “Hangman” Adam Page and JetSpeed, consisting of “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “Speedball” Mike Bailey.

Additionally, “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry from Jurassic Express will compete against “The Pride of Professional Wrestling,” Anthony Bowens, in an AEW National Championship #1 Contender’s Match.

Other matches announced include Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family taking on Angelico from the Spanish Announce Project in a singles match, and Marina Shafir from The Death Riders facing Zayda Steel from SkyFlight.

Also, SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin, and Scorpio Sky) will battle members of the Don Callis Family, including “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, and El Clon in a trios match.

Additionally, Eddie Kingston and Ortiz will face the Grizzled Young Veterans, James Drake and Zack Gibson, in a tag team match.

