Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced additional matches for this week’s episode of Collision on TNT and Max, which will feature the special Beach Break event.

In a trios match, the Don Callis Family—consisting of “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, Trent Beretta, and Rocky “Azucar” Romero—will take on the Hounds of Hell, which includes Brody King, ROH World Champion Bandido, and “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii.

Previously announced matches include Anna Jay facing “The Megasus” Megan Bayne in a singles match and Kyle Fletcher from Paragon squaring off against AR Fox, also in a singles match. Powerhouse Hobbs will compete against Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders in another singles bout, while Blake Christian will go up against “Speedball” Mike Bailey in yet another singles match.

Additionally, in a #1 Contender’s Match for the AEW World Tag Team Championship, The Sons of Texas—ROH World Tag Team Champions “The Spanish God” Sammy Guevara and “The Natural” Dustin Rhodes—will battle CRU, which consists of Lio Rush and Action Andretti. Lastly, The Learning Tree, featuring “The Redwood” Big Bill and “The Bad Apple” Bryan Keith, will face Gates of Agony, comprised of Toa Liona and Bishop Kaun, in a Chicago Street Fight. There will also be a tribute to Steve “Mongo” McMichael.

Join us here every Saturday night at 8/7c for live coverage of AEW Collision results.