Updated Lineup For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (6/20/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the updated lineup for this week’s taped episode of Collision, which will take place at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Houston, Texas.

The matches will feature CMLL star Místico facing SkyFlight’s Dante Martin in a singles match. TMDK’s Zack Sabre Jr. will take on Adam Priest in another singles bout. Additionally, The Hurt Syndicate, consisting of “The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley and “The Standard of Excellence” Shelton Benjamin, will compete in tag team action. Also scheduled is The Death Riders’ “The Bastard” PAC in a singles match.

Previously announced for the show is ROH Women’s World Champion “The Fallen Goddess” Athena, who will face Maya World in an Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament Semifinal Match. Kris Statlander will compete against Mina Shirakawa in an AEW TBS Championship Survival of the Fittest Qualifying Match. Additionally, Adam Priest will battle Zack Sabre Jr. in singles action, and The Hurt Syndicate will be in tag team competition.

Furthermore, The Elite, featuring Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, and “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry, will take on The Lethal Twist, which includes Jay Lethal, “Big Shotty” Lee Johnson, and “Vanilla Baby” Blake Christian, in a trios match. SkyFlight’s Dante Martin will face Místico in a singles contest, and “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa will have a face-to-face confrontation with Chris Jericho.

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