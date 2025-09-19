Updated Lineup For TNA Victory Road 2025

Following this week’s episode of TNA iMPACT on AXS TV, the company has announced an updated lineup for this month’s Victory Road event.

TNA International Champion “Bulletproof” Steve Maclin will defend his title against “The King of TNA,” Frankie Kazarian. Additionally, TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, The Elegance Brand (Heather and M By Elegance), will face The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay) in a title defense.

Previously announced for the show, The Elegance Brand’s TNA Knockouts World Champion, Ash By Elegance, will defend her title against Masha Slamovich, with Indi Hartwell serving as the special guest referee.

Furthermore, TNA X-Division Champion “The Youngest In Charge,” Leon Slater, will defend his title against Myron Reed from The Rascalz. Moose, representing The System, will compete against Mustafa Ali from Order 4 in a singles match.

TNA Victory Road 2025 is scheduled to take place on Friday, September 26th, at the Edmonton Expo Centre in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The event will be broadcast on TNA+.