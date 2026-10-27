Tuesday, October 27, 2026
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Updated Lineup For WWE Crown Jewel 2026

By
James Hetfield
-
WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Crown Jewel

WWE has announced the updated lineup for the 2026 Crown Jewel premium live event (PLE), scheduled for next month.

The Vision, featuring WWE World Tag Team Champions “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker and “The Pressure” Austin Theory, will defend their titles against “Mr. Money in the Bank” Penta and “The Young” OG Je’Von Evans.

Previously announced for the event is a Last Man Standing Match between “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes and “The Viper” Randy Orton.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Champion Chelsea Green will compete against Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan from The Judgment for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship. Furthermore, World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns, representing The Bloodline, will face Undisputed WWE Champion Sami Zayn for the Men’s Crown Jewel Championship.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 will take place on Saturday, November 7th, at the Riyadh Season Stadium in KAFD, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event will be broadcast on ESPN Unlimited in the United States and will be available on Netflix internationally.

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