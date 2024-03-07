Veteran Announcer Seemingly Leaves AEW

A split has apparently occurred between All Elite Wrestling and one of their announcers.

On Thursday, AEW fans noticed that Kevin Kelly was removed from the roster page. It appears that Kelly has left the company, though this could simply have been a mistake on the part of the promotion.

When AEW’s Collision program debuted on TNT in June of last year, Kelly and Nigel McGuinness were the lead play-by-play announcers. Even though he wasn’t scheduled to appear on Sunday’s Revolution pay-per-view, he has remained a constant on that program ever since.

He worked as an announcer for ROH and NJPW before joining AEW, and he had previously worked as a backstage interviewer for WWE.