Video & Details On Triple H & Stephanie McMahon’s Appearance At The White House

Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque appeared at the White House on Tuesday, September 30, 2025, in Washington, D.C.

The two spoke to the media in response to U.S. President Donald Trump’s newly signed executive order, which focuses on harnessing American innovation in artificial intelligence to accelerate pediatric cancer research, advance prevention methods, and utilize health data and AI technology to help transform clinical research and medical practices.

Featured below is a statement released by the White House following the appearance:

HARNESSING AMERICAN AI INNOVATION: Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Order to harness American AI innovation to unlock cures and prevention strategies for pediatric cancer, and realize the potential of health data, together with AI, to transform clinical research and practice.

The Order instructs the MAHA Commission to work with the Assistant to the President for Science and Technology (APST) and the Special Advisor for AI and Crypto to develop innovative ways to use advanced technologies such as AI to unlock improved diagnoses, treatments, cures, and prevention strategies for pediatric and young adulthood cancer.

They will identify opportunities for the Childhood Cancer Data Initiative (CCDI) at the National Cancer Institute, which President Trump launched in 2019, to collect, generate, and analyze childhood cancer data.

They will also seek ways to improve data infrastructure, enhance data analysis of complex biologic systems, and improve clinical trial design, access, and outcomes with AI tools.

The Order also directs increased investment from existing Federal funds for the CCDI to ensure that the Federal government has the best available data for this initiative, and private sector engagement to ensure that advanced technologies, including AI, are used to unlock cures for pediatric cancer to the maximum possible extent.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services will fully integrate AI into current work on interoperability to provide data to inform research and clinical trial design in the private sector and academia, while ensuring that patients and parents control their health information.

ADVANCING SCIENCE THAT WILL SAVE LIVES: President Trump believes it is vital we prioritize investment in AI-enabled science, build world-class scientific datasets, and empower researchers and clinicians with the AI capabilities needed to translate the data into improved care for our children.

For too long, we have watched our children and their families battle cancer and its long-term chronic effects while healthcare systems often rely on outdated technologies and can be slow to adopt certain innovations.

Pediatric cancer remains the leading cause of disease-related death for children in the United States, and its incidence has increased by more than 40% since 1975.

AI has the potential to transform the current care and research approach for pediatric cancer by building on CCDI’s foundational data infrastructure, aggregating and generating new data, and using this data to make new discoveries—all secured with appropriate individual privacy protections.

MAKING OUR CHILDREN HEALTHY AGAIN: President Trump is committed to reversing the chronic disease crisis and building a healthier future for America, starting with our youngest generation.

In the President’s first term, he established the CCDI to address the critical need to collect, generate, and analyze childhood cancer data.

He also signed the Childhood Cancer STAR (Survivorship, Treatment, Access, Research) Act to advance childhood and young adult cancer research, enhance surveillance, and provide support for survivors and those affected by childhood cancer.

In February, President Trump signed an Executive Order establishing the President’s MAHA Commission, tasking the Commission with investigating and addressing the root causes of America’s escalating health crisis—with an initial focus on childhood chronic diseases.

In May, the MAHA Commission released the Make Our Children Healthy Again Assessment summarizing what is known and what questions remain regarding the childhood chronic disease crisis.

In July, President Trump signed an Executive Order revitalizing the President’s Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition, and reestablishing the Presidential Fitness Test, with the aim of fostering a new generation of healthy, active citizens.

In July, President Trump released America’s AI Action Plan which called for investing in AI-enabled science and creating high-quality AI-ready scientific datasets.

In September, the MAHA Commission released the Make Our Children Healthy Again Strategy, a sweeping plan with more than 120 initiatives to reverse the failed policies that fueled America’s childhood chronic disease epidemic.