Video: Hangman Page Injured On AEW Dynamite In Tulsa

It looks like Hangman Page hurt himself this week.

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez noted on today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that Hangman Page appeared to suffer an ankle injury during the Trios main event of AEW Dynamite on Wednesday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK.

“It does appear to be a serious ankle injury,” Alvarez said. “Sometimes we have people getting injured and we don’t know anything about it, they don’t say anything, but this guy is fighting for the World Title in a little over a week, so if he’s got a broken ankle, I think we’re gonna hear about it real quick.”