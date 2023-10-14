Video: Jade Cargill, Charlotte Flair Have Tense Introduction On SmackDown

Jade Cargill is being shown off on every brand under the WWE umbrella.

Following cameo appearances at WWE Fastlane, as well as WWE Monday Night Raw and WWE NXT, the former AEW TBS Women’s Champion once again appeared on WWE television on Friday night.

During the jam-packed “Season Premiere” of the weekly two-hour WWE on FOX blue brand television program from the BOK Center in Tulsa, OK. this week, Cargill appeared in a brief backstage segment.

The highly-touted new addition to the WWE women’s landscape appeared in a backstage segment that featured new SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as well as women’s wrestling legend Charlotte Flair.

After Aldis informed Flair of a title shot against IYO SKY on next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in San Antonio, Texas, Flair turned to walk away when “The Game” stopped her to introduce Jade Cargill.

Cargill and Charlotte had a brief, tense verbal exchange, with the latter saying, “It’s nice to meet you.” Cargill responded, “It’s my pleasure.” We then saw “The Queen” flash a smirk on her face before confidently stating, “Oh, it will be,” before walking off.

Check out video footage of the backstage segment featuring Jade Cargill and Charlotte Flair from this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown via the Twitter (X) posts embedded below courtesy of the official WWE and WWE on FOX accounts.