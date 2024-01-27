Video: Matt Menard Reflects On Promise He Made Daniel Garcia’s Mom

“Daddy Magic” has Daniel Garcia’s back.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Collision on TNT, AEW cameras caught up with “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard, who spoke about a promise he made to Daniel Garcia’s mother.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On his wife asking him why he continues to protect Daniel Garcia: “I come home two weeks ago, come home from Collision, and I go to pick up my son. And I’m struggling, I can’t, it’s having a hard time, my wife looks at me. How is it, she says this, how is it that you leave to commentate wrestling matches, you come home in worse shape than you would be had you wrestled the matches yourself? Why is it that you feel the need to protect Daniel Garcia like this? And as we were looking at my son, I said, don’t you wish that in 25 years, if Jack finds himself in an industry filled with dogs, alone, his back against the wall, that somebody is going to have his best interests at heart, that somebody’s going to protect him or do everything they can to protect him so he doesn’t feel so alone. And of course she agreed with that. Of course she didn’t want that. They didn’t want that for their son.”

On how he promised Garcia’s mother he would always have her sons back: “But even deeper than that, you know, I made a promise. Daniel doesn’t know this. He’ll find out when he sees this. I made a promise to his mother. I made that exact promise to his mother. That no matter what happens, that I’d have his back. That I’d act with his best interests. at heart that I try to guide him and support him the best that I could so that he’d never be alone. She did a great job, she did a great job raising a young man, a single mother. I can’t imagine the burden of that and to watch your son blaze this path in professional wrestling.”

On how Garcia is finally realizing his potential, and that has led to him being attacked by the House Of Black: “And to watch everything that he goes through, the bumps and the bruises, the pain and the heartbreak. To watch him overcome in the Continental Classic. Everybody saw the potential of Daniel Garcia from the second he walked through the door here in AEW. And everybody loves a guy on the way up, right, everybody? Everybody loves a kid who’s full of potential. Until he starts to realize it, until he starts to realize that potential, that’s when the knives come out. And I know this, right? I know this. I expected it. The second he beats Brody King, he gets attacked. And now we’re in this thing with House of Black. And FTR is at our side, at Daniel’s side. I don’t even know how we got here, honestly. But I look at this cage match, I look at this cage match on Saturday night and, I don’t know, man. I just don’t know. I just don’t know how I would keep that promise to his mother, you know.”

Check out the complete video below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.