Video: MJF Captures International Title In 60-Minute Thriller On AEW Dynamite 250

AEW’s milestone 250th episode kicked off with a bang this week.

During the AEW Dynamite: 250 special event from Little Rock, Arkansas on Wednesday night, July 17, 2024, MJF vs. Will Ospreay took place as the opening match with the AEW International Championship on-the-line.

After a very highly critically-acclaimed contest, which many are already calling the best match in the history of AEW Dynamite, it was MJF who stood victorious to become the brand new AEW International Champion.

Ospreay had things in the bag with just a few minutes remaining in the one-hour long allotted title tilt, however he refused to pull the trigger on executing the dangerous Tiger Driver move on MJF.

As a result, MJF ended up putting his own Dynamite Diamond Ring on for a cheap knockout punch to Ospreay while the referee was down and out. With this heel tactic, MJF would go on to score the pin on Ospreay at the 59 minute, 58 second mark of the 60-minute scheduled bout.

In the over 50 years since wrestling has aired on @TBSNetwork, we've rarely seen a match LIKE THIS#AEWDynamite 250 is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/bCyDnzyXs8 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 18, 2024

Son of a…#AEWDynamite 250 is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/x5ZjGfFNMA — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) July 18, 2024