Video: Orange Cassidy Defends AEW International Title At RevPro: High Stakes

The “Freshly Squeezed” one takes on all-comers.

AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy turned up at the RevPro event this weekend, and put his title on-the-line in an unadvertised match.

At the RevPro: High Stakes event on Sunday, February 18, 2024, Cassidy showed up and defended his title against Sha Samuels, Flash Morgan Webster, Spike Trivet, Richard Holliday, Cameron Khai, and Shigehiro Irie in a multi-person bout, which he would go on to win.