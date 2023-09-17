WWE released a new edition of their “Top 10” series on YouTube, this time looking back and highlighting the best moments from Friday’s episode of SmackDown, with WWE legend The Rock’s return securing the #1 spot.

You can check out the full list below, along with the video:

10. “Ask and you shall receive”-Rey Mysterio grants Santos Escobar a U.S. Championship match.

9. “An A-List defeat”-LA Knight defeats The Miz.

8. “LA’s Coming For Gold! Yeah!” LA Knight says he is going to win gold in WWE.

7. “Ding Dong Hello From Shotzi”-Asuka defeats Bayley after a Shotzi distraction.

6. “A Street Statement”-Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits attack the LWO.

5. “Cena confronts The Rock”-John Cena and The Rock share a hug backstage.

4. “Uso For The Win”-Finn Balor defeats AJ Styles thanks to Jimmy Uso.

3. “The Most Electrifying Return”-The Rock returns to WWE.

2. “Cena and Styles Clean House”-AJ Styles comes to help John Cena.

1. “For The People”-The Rock hits Austin Theory with the People’s Elbow.