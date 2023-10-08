Videos: Carlito Returns At WWE Fastlane 2023

He spits in the faces of people who don’t want to be cool.

Luckily for Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, the LWO is cool.

Former WWE Superstar Carlito made his surprise return at the WWE Fastlane 2023 premium live event on Saturday night at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The former WWE performer returned as the surprise addition to the LWO duo of Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar, and was the third member of their team for their six-man tag-team showdown against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits.

Check out footage of Carlito’s surprise WWE return at Fastlane 2023 on Saturday night via the tweets embedded below.

This is almost tough to watch… 😬 The LWO is down a man and the numbers game is catching up to them.#WWEFastlane pic.twitter.com/tO09KF1H1d — WWE (@WWE) October 8, 2023