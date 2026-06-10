Viewership Numbers For June 1st Episode Of WWE RAW

According to Netflix, the WWE RAW episode that aired on June 1 ranked #9 worldwide and #8 in the U.S., attracting an average of 2 million viewers and totaling 6.2 million hours viewed. This represents a 20% decline from the May 25 episode, which drew 2.5 million viewers. Compared to the previous week, the June 1 episode saw a 500,000-view drop. Additionally, the show fell two spots in both the worldwide and U.S. Netflix rankings.

WWE RAW ranked in the top 10 in 16 countries. Notable placements included Bolivia (#5), the Bahamas (#9), Canada (#7), Ecuador (#7), Guatemala (#7), Honduras (#9), Mexico (#9), Nicaragua (#8), El Salvador (#8), Trinidad and Tobago (#6), the United States (#5), the United Kingdom (#9), Bahrain (#8), India (#7), Sri Lanka (#9), and Saudi Arabia (#10).

Based on available data, WWE RAW is averaging 2.436 million viewers on Netflix in 2026, down from 2.560 million at the same point in 2025.

The episode was headlined by “The Visionary” Seth “Freakin” Rollins facing “The Unpredictable Badass” Bron Breakker in a singles match.