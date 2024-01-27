Vince McMahon Resigns From TKO

Following sex trafficking accusations and the subsequent lawsuit filed against WWE, longtime executive for the company Vince McMahon has resigned.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Friday evening, which was later confirmed by multiple sources.

Nick Khan sent out an internal memo to the WWE staff regarding Vince McMahon’s resignation, which read as follows:

“I wanted to inform you that Vince McMahon tendered his resignation from his positions as TKO Executive Chairman and on the TKO Board of Directors. He will no longer have a role with TKO Group Holdings or WWE.”