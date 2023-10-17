Vince McMahon Will Not Have A Say In The Netflix Documentary’s Final Cut

Bill Simmons, the founder of The Ringer, has provided an update on a docuseries about Vince McMahon’s life and career.

WWE first announced the collaboration with Netflix during its third-quarter 2020 financial call, with Simmons serving as executive producer and Chris Smith, best known for Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, as director. At the time, WWE claimed it would be the most expensive Netflix docuseries ever.

While speaking at the Bloomberg Screentime event, Simmons stated that while McMahon will be able to view clips, he will not be able to provide feedback until the docuseries is completed.

“We have this Vince McMahon documentary that we’ve been working on for three years, I think has a chance to be really great. I really think it has a chance to be the best one I’ve been involved with, and I’ll be interested to see what people think about that one because it took a lot of time and it was one where Netflix still has final cut of it and it’s a little more old school like with the 30 for 30 model. And I think it has a chance to be really special. He gets to see it, but he doesn’t get to change anything.”

The documentary’s release date has yet to be announced by Netflix.