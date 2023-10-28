Vince Russo Believes Ric Flair’s Dream Is To Die In The Wrestling Ring

Vince Russo recently appeared on an episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, where he talked about a number of topics including what he believes is WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s absolute dream.

Russo said, “Ric Flair’s absolute dream is to go out in the middle of the wrestling ring. To him, that is the perfect story for the end of Ric Flair. That is the perfect final last chapter. He dies in the wrestling ring. I really believe that’s what he wants. And he can do whatever he wants; it doesn’t affect me one way or another. But I’m telling you, bro, I honestly believe that that is his fairytale ending. Musicians have died on stage. Tiny Tim, who I loved and adored, died on stage. And there’s something about being a legend when you die doing what you love to do. I honestly believe that’s somewhere in the back of his mind.”

