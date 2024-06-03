“Who Killed WCW?” Docuseries Premiering On Vice TV This Week

Vice TV will air the docuseries “Who Killed WCW?” about WCW’s rise and fall.

Ted Turner founded the promotion in 1988 after his Turner Broadcasting System acquired Jim Crockett Productions. It closed in 2001 and was bought by WWE. The docuseries features interviews with The Rock, Kevin Nash, Eric Bischoff, Konnan, Madusa, and others.

The Rock and Dany Garcia, the founders of Seven Bucks Productions, will serve as executive producers, alongside Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Vice TV’s Lee Hoffman, Evan Husney, and Jason Eisener. It is produced by Vice Studios Canada in collaboration with Bell Media’s Crave. Vice Studios’ executive producers include Danny Gabai, Guillermo Garcia, and Paul Taylor.

The series “Will explore the complex factors that led to the promotion’s downfall, including management challenges, creative decisions, and the intense competition during the infamous Monday Night Wars. It will feature exclusive, in-depth interviews with wrestlers, executives, and insiders and will shed light never seen before on the personal stories and struggles of those who lived through the rise and fall of WCW.”

Seven Bucks Productions previously worked on the network’s “Tales from the Territories,” which Rock and Garcia executive produced. It’s set to premiere this Tuesday.

We unearthed hours of never-before-seen documentary footage that captured the making of the last WCW Nitro in 2001. Here’s a peek at some of this historic footage that is part of “WHO KILLED WCW?” premiering Tuesday at 10PM on @vicetv. pic.twitter.com/K9SIOlRvu8 — Dark Side of the Ring (@DarkSideOfRing) May 30, 2024