Will Ospreay Bids Farewell To NJPW At Their New Beginning Event In Osaka

NJPW held their New Beginning in Osaka Event last night, February 11th from the Osaka Prefectural Gym (Edion Arena Osaka) in Osaka, Japan and the show featured the War Dogs going up against United Empire in a WarGames Match.

The match, which marked Ospreay’s final match for NJPW, saw the War Dogs come out on top. Immediately following the match, Ospreay would cut a promo and bid farewell to the company in a very emotional moment.

The announcement of Ospreay signing with AEW was made at Full Gear last November despite several companies having an interest in The Aerial Assassin including WWE and TNA Wrestling.

Ospreay is set to begin his full-time run with AEW at Revolution next month.