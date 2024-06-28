Will Ospreay Claims Last Week’s Record Low Ratings For AEW Dynamite Motivated Him

Will Ospreay finds motivation everywhere.

Even in record low ratings.

During a recent interview with CBS Sports, “The Aerial Assassin” spoke about how the June 19 episode of AEW Dynamite was a home-run in spite of the low ratings and viewership.

As noted, the 6/19 episode of AEW Dynamite last week averaged 502,000 viewers. This marked the lowest number for a Wednesday episode of the show. It also drew a record low 0.16 rating in the coveted 18 to 49 year old demographic.

“It sucks that it was such a low rating, but it’s just motivating me and I’m sure it’s going to motivate others to try and think out of the box and try and come back swinging,” Ospreay said. “I’m not someone that ignores that type of sh*t. I see it and I take note of it. And I put it in the checkbook and I make sure that whatever we do next week, we come back swinging.”

Ospreay continued, “We shouldn’t ignore criticism, we shouldn’t shy away from it. We’re still a five-year company, we’re still hitting the ropes with these type of things. For me personally, AEW’s still got a lot of growing pains to go through. And even myself, I wasn’t someone from WWE. I wasn’t someone — the only thing that I had going for me is that I was a New Japan wrestler. I never worked TV before in my entire life. This is all new for me.”

