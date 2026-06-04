Will Ospreay Fires Back At Fan Claim Comparing Him To WWE’s El Grande Americano

AEW star Will Ospreay has responded after a fan suggested that WWE’s recent El Grande Americano mask vs. mask match will ultimately be remembered more than any bout from Ospreay’s acclaimed career.

The comment surfaced in a video shared on Twitter/X, where a fan argued that the WWE match would leave a bigger long-term impression than any of Ospreay’s performances. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion quickly addressed the claim, highlighting several of the landmark moments and accomplishments that have defined his career over the past decade.

“Yet 10 years on people still talk about the Ricochet match. I still get tagged in the Ibushi rana spot. First British person to ever win the IWGP title. Had Assassins Creed rehire Ezio to narrate me to Wembley. And if you can’t remember any of the matches is because people barely remember what happened last week let alone 14 years of consistently being on top my field without ever being promoted by anything from the Fed [WWE].

Mask vs mask was fucking awesome, won’t take anything away from it but I’m in my own lane never trying to compete with anyone but myself. But continue the conversation, I’ll keep myself busy making towns.”

Ospreay’s response referenced several of the most memorable moments of his career, including his groundbreaking matches with Ricochet, his iconic in-ring sequences with Kota Ibushi, and his historic achievement of becoming the first British wrestler to capture the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

He also pointed to the unique presentation surrounding AEW All In at Wembley Stadium, where Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed franchise featured the return of Ezio Auditore’s voice as part of Ospreay’s entrance presentation.

Despite pushing back against the comparison, Ospreay made it clear that he enjoyed the El Grande Americano mask vs. mask match and had no interest in diminishing its success. Instead, he emphasized that his focus remains on his own career rather than competing for recognition against performers from other promotions.

Widely regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of his generation, Ospreay has built a reputation through standout runs in NJPW, RevPro, and AEW, earning critical acclaim for a catalog of matches that many fans and analysts consider among the most influential of the modern era.

Still, as social media often proves, wrestling debates are never far away—and Ospreay was more than willing to defend his legacy when the comparison came his way.