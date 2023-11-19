Will Ospreay Joins AEW, But Will Be Finishing Up With NJPW Before Starting

Will Ospreay is All Elite, bruv!

“The Aerial Assassin,” as expected, was announced as the latest blockbuster talent signing by All Elite Wrestling during a segment on the AEW Full Gear 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA.

The segment saw Tony Schiavone make the announcement, which led to Ospreay coming to the ring for a quick promo segment.

Ospreay confirmed he has signed with AEW, but mentioned that there was some bad news as well, which is that he won’t be starting with AEW until he wraps up business with NJPW, but will be ready by the time of AEW Revolution 2024 next year and will be involved at ALL IN at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

After the segment wrapped up, Tony Khan released the usual “#AllElite” Twitter post confirming Will Ospreay’s signing. Check out the post and footage from Will Ospreay’s AEW Full Gear 2023 segment below.