Will Ospreay Undergoes Successful Neck Surgery

AEW star Will Ospreay has undergone successful surgery to repair multiple herniated discs in his neck.

The procedure was necessary after months of battling through pain, with the discs pressing against his spinal cord and affecting his nerves.

In a post on Instagram, Ospreay assured fans the operation went well but admitted he faces a lengthy recovery process, “The road will be long, but it’ll be worth it to see you all again. Surgery was a success.”

The former two-time AEW International Champion is expected to miss significant time while rehabbing.

Ospreay, nicknamed The Aerial Assassin, revealed before the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event in London on August 24 that he was wrestling compromised but wanted to perform in his home country one final time before surgery. He competed in the brutal ten-man Lights Out Steel Cage Match, where his team emerged victorious. AEW later wrote him off television with a storyline attack from Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli of the Death Riders faction.

Despite his condition, Ospreay had been enjoying one of the most celebrated years of his career. After officially signing with AEW in early 2025, he quickly became one of the promotion’s top stars, delivering instant classics against the likes of Bryan Danielson, Swerve Strickland, and Kenny Omega.

Everyone at PWMania wishes Will Ospreay a full and speedy recovery.