Wrestler Responds To Rumors That WWE Was Considering Forming A “Wyatt 6” Faction

Ring of Honor wrestler Dutch who was reportedly part of WWE Performance Center tryouts in December 2022, commented on rumors that WWE was considering forming a “Wyatt 6” faction that would have included him.

Here is what Dutch said on the Developmentally Speaking podcast:

“I don’t know if we’ll ever know, but definitely seemed like it was leading in that direction. I think it would have been great. We were down in NXT for a week or so back in December. Yeah, the ball seemed to be rolling at the time. It kind of just got stopped for whatever reason. Maybe it was the illness that he [Bray Wyatt] had, whatever, I’m not 100% sure. I don’t know if we’ll ever know, but it was definitely a possibility.”

“We talked a lot about having ideas and stuff like that. Never came to fruition, but the ideas and stuff, it was being thrown around. I don’t think that I would be in the position that I am now with AEW if it wasn’t for him. We created that buzz on social media for X amount of months, and whether it happened or not, everything happens for a reason. So I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for him right now.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Colin Tessier for the transcription)