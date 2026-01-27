Wrestling Promotion Fires Wrestler After Wearing “ICE” Vest

Real Canadian Wrestling has issued a public apology and terminated a wrestler following an incident at a recent live event in Edmonton.

The controversy stemmed from a performer appearing at the show wearing a vest marked “ICE,” which quickly drew backlash online. The promotion subsequently confirmed disciplinary action, announcing that the wrestler involved had been released.

The situation gained further attention after fellow performer Kato the Luchador condemned the incident in an Instagram story over the weekend, calling out both the individual involved and those who allowed the appearance to take place.

“A man was murdered today in broad daylight. He was the second person this month alone. Using that for ‘heat’ on a wrestling show is cowardly and minimizes the injustice happening in the United States right now. Every single person involved with this show should be ASHAMED. If you stood by and let this happen, you are complicit. Disgusting. Embarrassing. Deplorable.”

Following the public outcry, Real Canadian Wrestling moved to distance itself from the incident, issuing an apology and confirming the wrestler’s dismissal. The promotion has not announced any further disciplinary measures at this time.

The incident has reignited discussion within the wrestling community about the line between provocation and responsibility, particularly when real-world issues intersect with in-ring presentation.

Real Canadian Wrestling then issued a statement via Facebook:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Real Canadian Wrestling Statement Regarding January 24 Event in Edmonton

RCW does not endorse, approve, or have prior knowledge of the actions presented by the wrestler in question. The depiction involving “the group” was not communicated to RCW management and was unknown to the organization until the said wrestler was already in the ring.

Real Canadian Wrestling apologizes to any individuals or groups who were offended, disturbed, or impacted by the actions presented during the event. We take full responsibility for addressing this matter and acknowledge the harm and discomfort this situation may have caused.

Effective immediately, the wrestler in question has been removed from Real Canadian Wrestling and all affiliate promotions and will no longer be performing or appearing for the organization in any capacity.

RCW does not condone “the group”, its members, RCW remains committed to fostering an environment of respect and accountability within our organization and our community.

Further steps are being taken with our legal team to deal with this matter and individuals that have posted false information regarding this event.

— Real Canadian Wrestling