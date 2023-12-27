Wrestling Veteran Believes Charlotte Flair Is Among “The Greatest Workers Of All Time”

Wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan discussed Charlotte Flair’s legacy in WWE on his podcast.

“I don’t want to sound like I’m in the past completely, but what The Queen does now, it’s phenomenal. When you talk about some of the greatest workers of all time, back in my day, when we’re talking about Ray Stevens, and Nick Bockwinkle, and Hulk Hogan and all those guys, you’d have to put [Charlotte] right in there [with them].”

“You talk about a real athlete. People talk about the salaries of pro wrestlers — if it ever came down that there was a few companies that were solid like Vince [McMahon] and Tony Khan, they’ be paying 12 [to] 17 million dollars for a girl like Charlotte.”

Flair, who reportedly signed a contract extension with WWE, recently suffered a torn ACL, MCL and meniscus on SmackDown.