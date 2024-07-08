WWE And AEW Are Both Reportedly Keen On Signing International Wrestler

As seen at the AEW/NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 PPV, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone defeated NJPW Strong Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a title match. According to reports, the match drew “a lot of praise internally.”

According to Record, a Mexican sports newspaper, Vaquer has received offers from WWE and AEW following her performance at Forbidden Door. According to Luchablog, Vaquer has not confirmed the story or indicated which company she prefers.

Luchablod stated, “A source tells me Vaquer is under contract to CMLL at the moment, and has significant time left on that contract. The length of her contract is also not expected to matter much. CMLL has let wrestlers out of their deals when they have a big US offer, as long as they’re kept in the loop about the situation.”