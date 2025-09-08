WWE issued the following:

WWE® ANNOUNCES THREE NXT LIVE EVENT DATES IN MICHIGAN AND OHIO

Tickets On Sale Wednesday, September 10 at 10am ET/7am PT

Presale Access Begins Tuesday, September 9 at 10am ET/7am PT

September 8, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that three NXT live events will take place across Michigan and Ohio from Thursday, October 9, through Saturday, October 11.

* Thursday, October 9 in Columbus, Ohio at KEMBA Live!

* Friday, October 10 in Detroit, Michigan at The Masonic Temple

* Saturday, October 11 in Cleveland, Ohio at The Agora Theatre

Tickets will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 10, at 10am ET/7am PT via AXS.com. Fans can purchase tickets during an exclusive pre-sale by visiting AXS.com and using the code WWENXT starting tomorrow/Tuesday, September 9, at 10am ET/7am PT until 11:59pm ET/8:59pm PT.

This marks NXT’s first return to Columbus, Detroit and Cleveland in more than five years.

The events will feature the biggest Superstars from NXT, including NXT Champion Oba Femi, NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, NXT North American Champion Ethan Page, NXT Women’s North American Champion Sol Ruca, TNA Champion Trick Williams and more.