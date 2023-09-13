WWE Executive Leaving The Company Later This Month

After the Endeavor Group’s acquisition of WWE was made official on Tuesday, a big name is set to leave as WWE merged with the UFC to form the new TKO Holdings group, opening the door to various opportunities.

Endeavor now controls both the UFC and WWE. Vince McMahon will oversee the wrestling division, with Triple H serving as creative director. There will be some changes as a result of the merger.

WWE Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer Frank A. Riddick is set to leave at the end of this month, according to PWInsider.

WWE President Nick Khan informed employees via memo on Wednesday. Riddick has yet to publicly comment on his departure. On Twitter, John Pollock of POST Wrestling shared Khan’s memo:

“Frank is a highly respected colleague, and it has been a pleasure to work alongside him. We are grateful for his counsel, support, and dedicated years of service and wish him only continued success moving forward.”

His departure is the first to be made public following the company’s merger with UFC. He was among the other major WWE executives who received bonuses following the merger’s completion.

He had been with WWE for 13 years, serving on the company’s Board of Directors until 2021 and was officially named the Chief Financial Officer & Chief Administrative Officer of WWE.