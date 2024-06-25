WWE Forced To Change Plans For Next Week’s RAW Following Ludwig Kaiser’s Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Ludwig Kaiser suffered an injury during Monday’s WWE Raw.

He was working a match with Breakker on the show when the injury occurred, and Kaiser won via DQ after Sheamus attacked him. This resulted in Sami Zayn and Breakker agreeing to wrestle for the Intercontinental Championship at Money In The Bank.

There are no further details, but he was favoring his arm. Fans praised Kaiser’s recent work.

WrestleVotes followed up on its initial report, stating that Kaiser was scheduled to work a Men’s Money in the Bank qualifying match with Drew McIntyre and Sheamus next week on Raw. Now Ilja Dargunov will take his place.

Other matches on the card include Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defending against Zelina Vega, Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio, and Zoey Stark vs. Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile in a women’s Money in the Bank qualifying match.

We wish him speedy recovery.