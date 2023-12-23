WWE Hall Of Famer Believes MJF Could Be The Next Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has high regard for MJF, who is a week away from defending his AEW World Heavyweight Championship against Samoa Joe at the Worlds End pay-per-view event, capping off a successful 2023.

During an interview with The Wrestling Classic, Flair compared MJF to Randy Orton, whom Flair holds in high regard due to their friendship over the years.

“Well, number one, I think he’s [MJF] actually. He comes across as confident in real life as he comes across with his confidence in the ring, and he’s got a good interview,” Flair stated. He’s got a great look. He worked hard. I think he’s got the confidence in real life that he portrays on TV, and I think the future is unlimited for him, and he’s really good. He could be the next Randy Orton. That’s about as high a praise as I can give him.”

Flair was also asked about his decision to join AEW and how excited he is to be there for Sting on his final run.

“I like working, period,” Flair stated. “I’ve known Tony [Khan] for a long time. We’ve been great friends, and the opportunity just presented itself probably because of Sting. But I’ll be there, you know, a couple of years after Sting is gone, too, so I don’t know what it leads to. I’d like to manage my son-in-law [Andrade], and I want to be a heel again somewhere. My health is good. I’ve been cleared. I can get in the ring. I’m not [going] to wrestle. Let’s clarify that. Got that subject worn out. But I just really enjoy it. Tony is a great guy, and it’s a great atmosphere, and when I walked into the restroom the first time, I didn’t realize how many guys from eight from the WWE are over there. They’ve got a tremendous crew and Edge coming over. And I mean, they’ve got as much talent as they do with WWE.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



