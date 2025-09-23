WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (9/23/2025): Orlando, FL.

WWE NXT returns tonight!

The ‘go-home show’ for Saturday’s WWE NXT No Mercy special event goes down this evening at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Advertised for the September 23 show:

* Trick Williams (c) vs. Oba Femi (c) (TNA vs. NXT Title ‘Winner Take All’)

* Myles Borne vs. Lexis King (Lights Out Match)

* Candice LeRae vs. Lainey Reid (WWE Speed Women’s Title No. 1 Contender)

* NASCAR’s Sam Mayer & Cole Custer to appear