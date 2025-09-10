WWE NXT Results – September 9, 2025

WWE NXT Results 9/9/25

WWE Performance Center – Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: Vic Joseph & Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

First Match: Je’Von Evans vs. Josh Briggs

Before the bell, Evans exploded with a Stage Dive and a barrage of strikes. The high-flyer unleashed his arsenal — Handspring Corkscrew Kick, Frog Splash, and Superman Punches — but Briggs’ power swung momentum. Briggs punished Evans with slams, chin locks, and a Bossman Slam.

Evans kept coming back, stunning Briggs with a Coast-to-Coast Swanton Bomb, but Briggs smartly rolled outside. In the closing stretch, Briggs introduced a steel chain. After the referee removed a chair, Briggs blasted Evans mid-air with the chain-wrapped punch to steal the win.

Winner: Josh Briggs via pinfall

Backstage Segment – AVA’s Office

Oba Femi and Ricky Saints argued over last week’s chaos. AVA stopped them, announcing both will appear on The Grayson Waller Effect at NXT Homecoming. Trick Williams entered, confirming plans with AVA and DIY, while also jawing with Oba and Ricky.

Trick Williams, Carmelo Hayes & DIY Segment

DIY (Tommaso Ciampa & Johnny Gargano) celebrated their 10-year anniversary as a team, calling NXT their forever home. Trick Williams interrupted, boasting as the “greatest NXT Superstar of all time.” Carmelo Hayes then shocked the crowd, returning to confront Trick.

Hayes told Trick he was “squatting in their house” and that rent was due. Tensions boiled, with Gargano suggesting the dream match: DIY vs. Trick Melo Gang at NXT Homecoming.

Second Match: WWE Women’s Speed Championship Tournament – Lainey Reid vs. Faby Apache

Nattie scouted from the crowd. Apache controlled early with aerial offense, including a Cannonball Senton to the floor and a Big Boot inside the ring. Reid fought back with a Superkick and countered Apache’s Liger Bomb.

After Apache got distracted by Nattie, Reid avoided a Swanton Bomb and landed a Running Knee Strike to advance in the tournament.

Winner: Lainey Reid via pinfall

Backstage – ZaRuca & Hank & Tank

Zaria told Sol Ruca she needs a championship win at Homecoming. Hank & Tank hyped ZaRuca as the next tag champs, sharing a motivational chest bump.

Promo – Blake Monroe

Blake cut a chilling promo on Jordynne Grace, declaring The Glamour “cruel and merciless” after being awakened by their clash. She promised to show Grace why even the devil would blush when facing her.

Third Match: NXT Tag Team Championship – DarkState (c) vs. Hank & Tank

Hank & Tank blitzed the champs early with power combos and dives, but DarkState’s teamwork took over during the break. Ledger endured punishment before Walker turned the tide with power slams and a big Superplex.

Cutler James interfered, sparking Joe Hendry’s surprise appearance from the scissor lift podium. Amid the chaos, Dion Lennox rolled up Walker with a handful of tights to retain.

Winners & Still Champions: DarkState via pinfall

Video Packages

History of WWE Flag Matches ahead of Page vs. Heights.

NXT Anonymous footage showed Myles Borne brutally attacking Lexis King with a chair, vowing unfinished business.

Fourth Match: Flag Match – Ethan Page vs. Tavion Heights

High intensity from the start, with both men targeting each other’s ribs. Heights showcased his resilience, hitting a Rebound Lariat and Avalanche Belly-to-Belly Suplex.

In the end, Heights unhooked the American flag for the win, placing the Canadian flag on Page afterward. Tyler Breeze made a surprise appearance, taking a “Beauty Shot” selfie beside the fallen Page.

Winner: Tavion Heights

Vignettes & Promos

Lola Vice training vignette aired.

Jacy Jayne promised to embarrass Vice at No Mercy.

NXT Homecoming Lineup Announced

Ethan Page (c) vs. Tyler Breeze – North American Championship

The Grayson Waller Effect: Oba Femi & Ricky Saints

Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. The Culling – Women’s Tag Team Championship

DIY vs. Trick Melo Gang

Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer & Tiffany Stratton vs. Fatal Influence

Fifth Match: Triple Threat Elimination – Fatal Influence vs. ZaRuca vs. The Culling

Winners become No. 1 Contenders to the Women’s Tag Team Championship

The chaos began with Zaria dominating before Fatal Influence and The Culling regrouped. High spots included Ruca’s Sky Twister Press and ZaRuca hitting stereo spears.

ZaRuca were shockingly eliminated first after miscommunication. The finish came when Henley missed a 450 Splash and The Culling nailed their Big Boot/Psycho Trap combo, followed by Dame’s Sky High for the victory.

Winners: The Culling via pinfall

Post-Match Segment

Jacy Jayne berated Fatal Influence for “embarrassing her,” claiming she’s the greatest NXT Women’s Champion ever. Stephanie Vaquer interrupted, followed by Tiffany Stratton, with both rejecting Jayne’s claim. They teased Rhea Ripley’s involvement, setting up the blockbuster 6-Woman Tag at Homecoming. The babyfaces cleared the ring to close the show.