WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 11/21/2023

WrestleNomics reports that Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network drew an average of 622,000 viewers, with a rating of 0.19 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This total is down 11.52% from this past week’s 703,000 viewers and down 9.52% from last week’s rating of 0.21 in the 18-49 key demo.

The show was headlined by WWE NXT Women’s Champion Lyra Valkyria defending her WWE NXT Women’s Title against Xia Li.

— Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) November 22, 2023